MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help identifying three men who were caught on camera having a shootout.

Newly released images were taken from surveillance video inside the Marathon gas station at the intersection of the Riverdale and East Raines road.

Witnesses say this is where the three men got into an altercation that took a very frightening turn Tuesday morning.

“All of a sudden this car come up and this guy was hanging out the window shooting back towards the marathon,” one man said.

Memphis Police say the two men wearing black hoodies were involved in a shootout with the man in the black hat in the intersection. Police say several surveillance cameras captured the men shooting at each other from their vehicles.

In this image of the two men in hoodies, you see them walking outside the store with what looks like guns in both of their hands.

Memphis Police say the shooting after shortly before noon, a time when you can catch dozens of people passing through the area. Sadly, we know at least one person was caught in the crossfire.

“It was actually a car parked at pump seven, and the windshield was shot out the back of it,” a witness said. “And we was all kind of distraught about that because it could’ve been a child in the back seat of the case. “

MPD says the victim was sitting at the BP gas station when his car was hit. Thankfully, he was not hurt.

The suspects were last seen driving a white Infiniti SUV with a drive out tag and black Nissan Xterra with a Tennessee tag reading BHR1607.

The motive for the shooting is still unclear.

If you recognize the men in the photos, Memphis police are encouraging you to contact crimestoppers at (901) 528-CASH.