MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police took four juveniles into custody for allegedly carjacking multiple people across the city Wednesday.

According to MPD, a little before 8:30 a.m., a gray Kia Sportage was taken from the Hyatt Centric Hotel in Downtown Memphis.

They responded to a carjacking at Germantown Parkway and Woodchase Road in Cordova an hour later. The female victim told officers a small gray sedan struck the back of her car.

Both the victim and the gray sedan pulled over. Two males got out of the suspect vehicle. One started talking to her, and the other pulled out a gun and demanded her vehicle. The suspect drove away in the woman’s Infiniti QX50; the other suspects drove off in the gray sedan.

At 1 p.m., officers were told that a car taken in a carjacking was near South Third Street and Mitchell Road in southwest Memphis. After verifying it was a stolen car, police attempted a traffic stop.

The driver fled, and officers pursued. The four suspects got out of the car and ran on foot. With K9 and Air Support, the victims were caught and taken into custody.

One suspect was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

MPD released the following charges against the suspects:

A 16-year-old male was charged with Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000, Carjacking, Employment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and Evading Arrest on Foot.

A 15-year-old male was charged with Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000, Carjacking, Employment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Evading in an Auto, Evading Arrest on Foot, No Driver’s License, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

A 16-year-old male was charged with Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000, Carjacking, Employment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

A 12-year-old male was charged with Carjacking and Employment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.