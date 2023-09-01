MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three separate shootings sent three people to the Regional One Friday, according to reports.

Officials responded to a shooting victim in the 400 block of Crump around 2:30 a.m. A female was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The location of the shooting was on I-40 West near the Jackson Avenue exit.

Crump Blvd. scene

The Memphis Police Department found a shooting victim in the 600 block Breedlove after 2 a.m. A male was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Faxon. Three to four suspects left the scene in a light blue compact SUV.

Breedlove Street scene

Memphis Police say at 6:45 a.m., a shooting victim arrived at Fire Station 36 in southwest Memphis. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The shooting took place in the 500 block of Moccasin. The suspect reportedly fled the scene.

Anyone with information regarding any of these incidents is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.