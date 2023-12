MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say three suspects are on the run after a shooting in South Memphis.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting on South Third Street near East Belz Boulevard at around 5:18 p.m. Thursday.

Police say one man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police say three suspects fled the scene. Police have not released more details on the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.