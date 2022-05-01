MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a 17-year-old girl and an infant boy are missing out of Oakhaven.

Police say Makiyah and Danterrio Sample were last seen in the 4300 block of East Proctor on April 29. Makiyah’s mother reportedly told police Makiyah left her home with her grandson Danterrio.

Memphis Police say Makiyah’s mother last spoke with Makiyah Sunday at around 7:45 p.m. Police say Makiyah told her mother she was doing fine and would not be returning home.

Danterrio Sample

Anyone who has information on their whereabouts is urged to call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.