A liquor store on Jackson Avenue in Midtown was one of three in the city targeted by thieves overnight. Police believe the incidents are related.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three different liquor stores were targeted early Monday morning, but thieves could only get inside one, Memphis Police say.

Southwind Liquor, Windyke

According to MPD, at 2:10 a.m., officers made the scene of a business burglary in the 3700 block of Hacks Cross Road. Two Infinitis, one black sedan and one white SUV, showed up at the liquor store. Four to six suspects were involved, police say.

The suspects tried to break the front glass window with a sledgehammer but could not. They fled the scene westbound on Winchester Road.

Yorkshire Liquor, East Memphis

At around 2:15, Memphis Police responded to an alarm call in the 5600 block of Quince Road. The owner told officers their front glass window was struck, but it did not shatter.

A witness said several people were getting into a white SUV and a black sedan. They left the scene heading eastbound on Quince.

Azor Liquor Store, Midtown

A little after 4 a.m., officers responded to a burglary call in the 1400 block of Jackson Avenue. Once on the scene, they noticed the front window was broken. Inside, several items were thrown around, and the cash register was opened.

The owner told police about $10,000 worth of merchandise was stolen, including whiskey, vodka and Hennessey.

After watching video footage, officers saw a white Infiniti SUV and one black Infiniti sedan pull up, and seven suspects hopped out. They used a sledgehammer to knock out the window.

MPD says the suspects match the description of a burglary at a gas station and an attempted break-in at another liquor store.

Memphis Police say the same suspects are responsible for these crimes.

This comes less than a week after Buster’s liquor store was vandalized and robbed. According to the office manager, about 10 vehicles were involved. A truck backed into the business, and 12 people went in and burglarized the store.

If you know anything about any of these incidents, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.