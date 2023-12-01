MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were killed Thursday night in a house fire in McNairy County.

According to the sheriff’s office, they responded to a house fire on Leapwood Road in the Leapwood community around 11 p.m.

Three people died; their identity has not been released.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations Bomb and Arson division is investigating the cause of the fire.

We will provide updates as they become available.