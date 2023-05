MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were taken to the hospital following a shooting in southeast Memphis Tuesday.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of Ceylon Court a little after midnight. One male was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Two more victims arrived at St. Francis by private vehicle. Their condition was not made known.

MPD says there is no suspect information at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation.