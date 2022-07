MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say three people were injured in a shooting in Midtown Saturday evening.

Police responded to the scene on Evelyn Avenue near East Parkway South at around 7:06 p.m.

Memphis Police say two people were critically injured, while a third victim is in non-critical condition.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.