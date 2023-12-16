MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men were injured in a shooting on Airways Boulevard in Orange Mound Saturday morning, Memphis Police say.

Officers responded to the shooting at 1428 Airways Boulevard at 2:12 a.m.

Police say two men were exported in critical condition and another was exported in non-critical condition to Regional One Hospital.

The men were involved in a physical altercation before the shooting, according to MPD.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.