MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were hospitalized after a walkway at the Peppertree Apartments collapsed, according to Memphis Fire Department.

It happened just before six last night.

Video circulating on social media shows the collapsed walkway with a man lying on top of a pile of debris. It also shows a woman sitting on the ground next to him.

We are working to learn about their current conditions.

The apartments have been the subject of dozens of stories over the years.

Less than a year ago, a public nuisance petition was granted.

Police say the property has been a major site for violence and drug trafficking in recent years