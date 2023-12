MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three women were injured in a crash on I-240 Thursday evening.

Memphis Police responded to an overturned vehicle on I-240 and Lamar Avenue at around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Police say three women were found injured on the scene. All three went to local hospitals in critical condition.

Memphis Police did not say what caused the crash.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the westbound left lane and the left shoulder are blocked as crews respond to the accident.