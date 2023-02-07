MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for groups of people who have robbed and ransacked three different GameStop locations in five days.

The different incidents and dates are listed below.

February 1

A little before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a burglary business at GameStop located in the 7500 block of Winchester Road. Police say video footage showed a light-colored, four-door sedan backing into the front doors of the store.

Five suspects entered GameStop and stole seven PS5 gaming consoles.

February 4

According to MPD, after 2 a.m., officers responded to a burglary at the GameStop located in the 460 block of North Germantown Parkway. Officers were told that five different cars arrived at the scene and broke the front door with a sledgehammer.

Police say seven suspects entered the store and took several thousand dollars worth of items. The other suspects were lookouts.

February 5

On Sunday, five people burglarized the GameStop in the 1600 block of Union Avenue. The group of people backed a small car through the business’s doors

Once inside, police say the suspects took several video games and controllers.

If you know anything about any of these incidents, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.