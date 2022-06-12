MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have died between Saturday night and Sunday morning after officers said three shootings happened within three hours.

The first shooting happened Saturday just after 11 p.m. in the 1400 block of Silver Street of South Memphis. Two people were shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital. One victim was listed in critical condition, and the other one later died from their injuries.

One hour later around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of South Lauderdale Street of South Memphis where a man and woman were shot. Both were taken to the hospital. The man was listed in critical condition, and the woman was later pronounced dead.

A third shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 700 block of Jackson Avenue near Twins Food Mart in North Memphis. One man was shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers later confirmed a fourth shooting that happened after 1 a.m. downtown in the area of BB King and Peabody Place. One person was shot and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

All shootings are still under investigation. No arrests have been reported at this time.

Call (901)-528-CASH with any information about the shootings.

