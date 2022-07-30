MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have died after being involved in two separate crashes Saturday morning, according to police.

The first crash happened around 12 a.m. on I-240 near Airways Boulevard. Officers said the two-vehicle accident involved a motorcycle.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

One hour later, officers responded to a second crash on I-40 and Chelsea Avenue. Police said two victims were pronounced dead on the scene in the one-vehicle accident.

Both accidents are still under investigation.