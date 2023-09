MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are dead and three others are in critical condition after a crash in Northeast Memphis Saturday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at Summer Avenue and Sycamore View Road at 11:30 p.m.

Two males and one female were pronounced deceased on the scene and three males were transported to Regional One in critical condition, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation.