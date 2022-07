MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have been listed in critical condition after being shot in the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive in Frayser.

It happened Saturday morning around 2 a.m.

Two victims were located on the scene and taken to the hospital. A third victim arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

Call (901)-528-CASH with any information on this shooting.