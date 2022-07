MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were injured during a shooting in Southeast Memphis on Thursday.

Officers were called out to 5500 block of Apple Blossom around midnight.

Police say three victims were taken from the scene to Regional One.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, please call 901-528-CASH.

WREG will update this page when more information becomes available.