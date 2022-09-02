MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three children were abducted by a man in Whitehaven Friday evening, Memphis Police say.

Police say the children were taken in a brown Toyota Avalon in the area of Millbranch and Holmes at around 4:53 p.m.

The children were later found in the 3800 block of Mary Lee at around 5:13 p.m.

A witness on the scene said the incident started with an accident on Graceland Drive. The witness claims the suspect was speeding down the street when he hit another vehicle.

The witness said he and another man got out of their vehicles to help, but the suspect jumped out of the car and was “adamant” that he didn’t want any help.

According to the witness, the suspect jumped into the brown Toyota Avalon and drove off with the children inside.

Memphis Police say the suspect is still at a large and may have a large gash on his forehead.

This is a developing story.