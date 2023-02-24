MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A juvenile is dead and several children and an adult are in the hospital following a two-vehicle car crash Friday at Raines near Boeingshire.

According to Memphis Police, at 11:55 a.m., officers responded to an accident. One juvenile was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Two juveniles were taken in non-critical condition.

MPD says an adult was taken to Regional One Health in non-critical condition.

Later, MPD reported that a child died in the wreck.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police ask that drivers avoid the area and use an alternative route.