MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say three children and one adult have been injured in a North Memphis shooting.

Police responded to the shooting on Peres Avenue near Standridge Street at around 2:37 p.m.

Memphis Police say all three children were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. The adult victim is in critical condition.

This is one of four separate shootings that occurred Thursday.

One person was injured in a shooting at a Subway restaurant in Southaven around 11:07 a.m. More than 20 minutes later, one person was killed and another person was injured in a shooting at a Parkway Village hotel. A woman was also shot at a home in Cordova around 11:45 a.m.

This is a developing story.