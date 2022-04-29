MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are facing charges in connection to a deadly Wolfchase shooting that officers describe as a gun deal, gone bad.

Police say Christopher Amsden, Amanda Vanelli, and Clyde Stephens are responsible for the murder.

Crime records state Vanelli went to the Extended Stay hotel on Horizon Lake to buy a handgun from a man. When she got in a truck with him, Stephens and Amsden walked up and started shooting.

During the shooting, Vanelli slipped out of the truck with the man’s gun.

The driver and a woman inside the truck with him were both shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The woman did not survive her injuries.

A Memphis police officer witnessed the shooting while patrolling the hotel’s parking lot. Other officers raced over and found one of the suspects dumping guns under a tree.

Jail records suggest all three have felony records.

They were taken into custody and charged with murder, attempted murder, and especially aggravated robbery.