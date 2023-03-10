MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were charged after a stolen rifle and a loaded magazine was found inside their car.

According to reports, on Thursday, officers pulled over a car that matched the description of a vehicle responsible for an armed robbery in Nutbush. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, so officers initiated a traffic stop.

The driver, Gabriel Jackson, and the two passengers, Pamela Griffin and Maurie Abston, were detained and put in separate squad cars, police say.

One of the officers found a stolen rifle wrapped with a red bandana and a loaded magazine in the backseat.

All of the suspects denied owning the rifle. They were charged with Theft of Property $1,000-$2,500. Jackson was also charged with Violation of the Seat Belt Law.