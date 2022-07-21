MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are facing charges after shots were fired into a vehicle with three people inside last week.

It happened on the afternoon of July 12 when two women arrived at the Raines precinct to report that they had been shot at while driving in Whitehaven.

The victims told police they were driving on Millbranch when a black Hyundai pulled beside them. Police said a man, later identified as Dorian Gwynn, was sitting on the passenger door frame when up to 10 shots were fired at the victim’s car.

The women recognized the driver of the Hyundai as Rakiya Maclin. Police said Derrica Maclin was hanging out the rear passenger side of the vehicle, shouting at the victims as Gwynn was shooting.

No one was injured during the shooting.

Police said one of the victims was involved in an argument with Derrica Maclin before the incident.

All three suspects were charged with attempted second-degree murder.