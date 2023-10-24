MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Baptist Minor Medical Center locations have permanently closed down.

The locations closed on Sunday, October 22. This decision was made to “better serve” their patients, the hospital said.

The following locations are now closed:

Baptist Minor Medical Center-Bartlett

7424 U.S. Highway 64, Suite 111

Baptist Minor Medical Center-Memphis

3295 Poplar Avenue, Suite 105

Baptist Minor Medical Center-Olive Branch

8990 Germantown Road

Alternate walk-in clinics available for patients:

Baptist Minor Medical Center-Cordova

6700 N. Germantown Road

901-753-7686

Baptist Medical Group-Humphreys Family Practice Clinic

6685 Poplar Avenue, Suite 120

Germantown, TN 38138

901-685-8245

Baptist Medical Group-Memphis Primary Care Associates

1520 Union Avenue

Memphis, TN 38104

901-276-2410

Baptist Medical Group-Forest Hill Family Practice

8970 Winchester Road

Memphis, TN 38125

901-794-5806

For urgent and emergency locations, click here. Call 844-837-2433 if you have questions regarding the closings.