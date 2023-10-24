MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Baptist Minor Medical Center locations have permanently closed down.
The locations closed on Sunday, October 22. This decision was made to “better serve” their patients, the hospital said.
The following locations are now closed:
Baptist Minor Medical Center-Bartlett
7424 U.S. Highway 64, Suite 111
Baptist Minor Medical Center-Memphis
3295 Poplar Avenue, Suite 105
Baptist Minor Medical Center-Olive Branch
8990 Germantown Road
Alternate walk-in clinics available for patients:
Baptist Minor Medical Center-Cordova
6700 N. Germantown Road
901-753-7686
Baptist Medical Group-Humphreys Family Practice Clinic
6685 Poplar Avenue, Suite 120
Germantown, TN 38138
901-685-8245
Baptist Medical Group-Memphis Primary Care Associates
1520 Union Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
901-276-2410
Baptist Medical Group-Forest Hill Family Practice
8970 Winchester Road
Memphis, TN 38125
901-794-5806
For urgent and emergency locations, click here. Call 844-837-2433 if you have questions regarding the closings.