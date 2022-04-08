MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men, along with bags of drugs and loaded firearms, were taken off the streets on Wednesday in Frayser.

Memphis police arrested Josias Jennings, Deadrick Payton, and Eric Payton inside the Ridgecrest Apartments on Woodcliff Drive.

Detectives say the three men were sitting in a car in broad daylight with drug scales and firearm magazines in plain sight.

Police recovered the following from the suspects:

Taurus 9mm handgun

Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun

Glock 9mm handgun

Smith & Wesson .40 handgun (Stolen)

7 loaded handgun magazines

50 rounds of assorted loose ammunition

5.8 grams of cocaine

9 Alprazolam pills

2 grams of marijuana

3.8 grams of methamphetamine

Gang paraphernalia associated with the Grape Street Crips

All three suspects are facing multiple drug and firearm charges.

Those who know the area say the recent arrests do not come as a surprise.

In March, a man was shot to death at the apartment complex. A month later, there was a deadly stabbing.

When attempting to talk with those with Ridgecrest, they decline to comment.