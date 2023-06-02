MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a shooting at a Southaven apartment complex that left one person dead, according to Southaven Police.

SPD says the defendants have been charged with Capital Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Capital Murder, and Attempted Murder.

They also added, “The Southaven Police Department would also like to thank the Hernando Police Department and their SWAT team for their assistance in apprehending one of the suspects and recovering evidence.”

The names of the suspects have not been released.

The shooting occurred on May 26 at around 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a deceased victim in the 100 block of the complex.

Another victim ran from the initial scene and was found in the 200 block of the apartment complex. The victim was shot three times. He still remains in the hospital at this time.