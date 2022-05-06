MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say three men have been arrested after a shooting at an East Memphis apartment complex.

Police say the shooting happened at the Willows Apartments Thursday night. Officers responded to the scene at around 11:47 p.m.

Memphis Police say officers found a man who had been shot in the arm. The victim reportedly pointed out the apartment the suspects could be.

Officers went to the apartment and the suspects opened the door. Memphis Police say officers detained the suspects and identified them as 19-year-old Amari Eure, 19-year-old Deangelo Valentine and 29-year-old Rapheal Scruggs.

Police say officers had been told the suspects had a handgun with a drum magazine, and that all of the suspects were armed. Officers reportedly found spent shell casings.

Memphis Police say officers searched the apartment and found a stolen gun with a drum magazine as well as a rifle.

photo courtesy of the Memphis Police Department

Eure and Valentine have been charged with attempted first degree murder, two counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Scruggs has been charged with attempted first degree murder, two counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property worth $1,000 – $2,500.