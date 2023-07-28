MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men are in custody and one man is wanted after a deadly shooting outside of a Tunica restaurant.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office says Charlie Bass, Jr., Quinterrance Vardaman, and Robert Fleming have been charged in the shooting death of 35-year-old Jimmy Dotson.

Dotson was shot to death outside of Mexico Grill on Highway 61 North on July 3. Dotson, also known as “He-Man”, was a father of six.

Another man was reportedly shot and taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Vardaman, 25, was reportedly arrested in Texas and is charged with first-degree murder. The sheriff’s office says Vardaman was previously arrested and charged for the October 2020 murder of Trevon Bell at the Kirby Estates Apartments, but he hasn’t been indicted in that case.

The sheriff’s office also says Vardaman has a first-degree murder charge out of Memphis.

Fleming, 26, has been charged with accessory to murder after the fact. The sheriff’s office says Fleming is also being held on unrelated felony charges.

Bass, 28, has been charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

The sheriff’s office says another man, 34-year-old Jasean French remains at large. He is wanted on a first-degree murder charge. French and Fleming were previously identified as persons of interest in the homicide.

Jasean French is wanted for the shooting death of Jimmy “He-Man” Dotson. (Photo courtesy of the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, French is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office says anyone caught with French in their home or car will be charged with accessory.

Anyone who has information regarding this homicide is asked to call the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 363-1411 or CrimeStoppers at (662) 910-0400. The sheriff’s office says you can receive up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.