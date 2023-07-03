MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were robbed at gunpoint by three teens in downtown Memphis Friday.
According to Memphis Police, the victim was robbed by three teenage males on Main Street/Vance Avenue. Each suspect was armed with a handgun.
They reportedly took her iPhone 14 Plus, which had her wallet containing her ID attached.
The second victim said his wallet, phone and iPhone 13 Max were taken. MPD says they found the victim’s wallet on the ground on Peadbody Street.
As of now, none of the suspects have been taken into custody.