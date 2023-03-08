MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people, including one juvenile, were taken to the hospital after being shot overnight.

According to Memphis Police, a little before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Labelle Avenue. Once on the scene, officers found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims were taken to Regional One in critical condition, one was taken to Methodist University in non-critical condition. One juvenile was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

MPD says this is an ongoing investigation.