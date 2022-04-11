MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are looking for three suspects who they say stole a car and weapon from an apartment complex on Friday.

The car owner told police that his Kia Optima was stolen at the Arbors of Century Center. He also said his weapon inside of the car was also stolen.

Officers later found the vehicle abandoned on Saturday at Valero gas station in the 1400 block of Jackson Avenue.

Video surveillance at the gas station captured three suspects who police say are responsible for the car theft.

The first suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a black and white checkered flannel.

The second suspect had short braids and was wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans with red and black Jordan shoes.

The third suspect was last seen wearing a black hat that read “Never Broke Again” and a white collared shirt with a black long sleeve.

If you have any information on the suspects’ whereabouts, call (901)-528-CASH.