MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals have arrested another man they say was involved in the shooting that killed a relative of a community activist at a car wash in North Memphis last year.

Authorities say agents arrested Jarqueaz Mallory at a hotel in Stockbridge, Georgia outside of Atlanta Friday morning.

Mallory was wanted for the shooting death of 17-year-old Braylon Murray. Braylon was shot to death at a car wash on North Hollywood Street near Chelsea Avenue on Aug. 3, 2021.

The U.S. Marshals captured another suspect three months ago after they took on the case on Nov. 4th.

Braylon’s grandmother Sarah Carpenter, who works with local education organization Memphis Lift, spoke with WREG after her grandson’s death.

“Braylon was just like this big old teddy bear,” Carpenter said. “He stood about six foot. He was a big guy but he was a baby. I don’t care how old kids get, to their grandparents that’s still your baby.”

Mallory is being charged with first-degree murder.