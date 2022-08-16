MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police have arrested a second person involved in a string of car break-ins in an East Memphis neighborhood in mid-July.

$4,200 worth of items were taken from at least four vehicles near Leonora and Verosa.

Police said several pairs of sunglasses, power tools, a laptop computer, and guns were among the belongings taken during the earlier morning hours.

Officer said they found Rebbecca Thompson, 25, hiding in some bushes with most of the stolen items and said she told them she was with Steven.

Rebbecca Thompson

They said the man with her fled on foot through a drainage ditch.

While responding to a prowler call last week near Oakley Avenue and High Point Terrace, officers said they found Steven Starrett, 38, hiding inside a truck he had just ransacked.

They said he matched the description of a prowler reported in the area.

Police said Thomspon was able to pick Starrett out of the photo line-up as her accomplice.

Starrett is now facing numerous charges of burglary and theft. Thompson was arrested and charged with four counts of burglary of a motor vehicle and theft of property in July.