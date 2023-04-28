BARTLETT, Tenn. — The Tennessee Lottery announced that a winning $2 million ticket was purchased at a Bartlett convenience store.

According to officials, the winning Tennessee Cash ticket totaled $2,142,937 and was purchased at Quail Ridge One Stop, in the 4200 block of Altruria Road.

The drawing was made on April 26, with the winning numbers being 6, 15, 7, 33, and 11. The cash ball number was 5.

Friday, lottery tickets are flying off the shelves at Quail Ridge One Stop.

“They are coming here, they’re asking me,” store clerk Jannatul Bushaa said.

The prize has not been claimed yet but WREG has learned that Bushaa is the clerk who sold the winning ticket.

“I just wanna know the person who did it and who won it. I just want to know,” Bushaa said. “I told him, I just want to know. I don’t want any money from you, I just want to know I sold you the ticket.”

This is believed to be the first time the store has sold a winning ticket worth more than $100,000, and they’re hoping it won’t be the last.

“We never expected Tennessee Cash to be that big,” NBushaa said. “It doesn’t become that big jackpot, but yeah, it was big and the people are coming here and buying more tickets from us.”

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize. We are told officials from the Tennessee lottery visited to store and reviewed surveillance video in hopes of identifying the winner.