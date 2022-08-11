MEMPHIS, Tenn. — CrimeStoppers has announced it is offering a $25,000 reward for information that would help solve a string of liquor store burglaries.

CrimeStoppers made the annoucement Thursday, saying the extra award money was raised by the Memphis Area Liquor Retailers. The organization reportedly represents, “dozens of store owners in the city victimized by the break-ins.”

CrimeStoppers says more than 40 stores have been buglarized since May 19.

The most recent break-in happened at Buster’s Liquor on Highland Street Friday, August 5. CrimeStoppers says more than $15,000 in alcohol was taken.

CrimeStoppers says also five of the store’s windows were broken out, causing $10,000 in physical damage.

Some of the burglars were seen putting the liquor in laundry baskets. CrimeStoppers says a similar method has been used for other liquor store burglaries.

Surveillance footage from a burglary at Natalie’s Liquor Warehouse in Cordova also showed the suspects filling laundry baskets.

CrimeStoppers says that about two hours after the burglary at Natalie’s Liquor Warehouse, Kimbrough’s Fine Wine and Spirits on Union Avenue was also hit. The suspects also used laundry baskets in that break-in.

About $6,000 in goods was stolen.

Anyone with information the burglaries can call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Memphis Police Asst. Chief Joe Oakley is asking that you call CrimeStoppers or the Memphis Police Department if you see someone selling wine or liquor from a house, apartment, a car or on social media.