MEMPHIS, Tenn. — CrimeStoppers is offering a $25,000 award for anyone who can help police find the suspects who killed a man and stole his prosthetic leg.

CrimeStoppers previously offered a $10,000 award for information on the death of 43-year-old Timothy Odum. Odum was shot to death outside of a convenience store on King Avenue and Ford Road on June 1.

CrimeStoppers says the suspects who killed Odum also stole his prosthetic leg. CrimeStoppers says two suspects are involved and there are possible witnesses to the crime.

Odum’s family has reportedly raised a $23,000 award for anyone who has information on the case.

“I just want the truth to come out. I hope someone who knows something will step forward,” Odum’s sister Ciciro Perry said in a statement.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.