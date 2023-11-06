MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis business owner is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who helps him find his 2016 Lamborghini Huracan stolen from the corner of Cooper and Young early Sunday night.

Jon Hodge of Contracting Solutions said he stopped to pick up some takeout food, and when he returned to his vehicle about thirty minutes later, the Lamborghini was gone.

Hodge said four police cruisers were parked nearby, and he thought his car was safe. He said surveillance video showed the thieves drive off in his car minutes after the officers left.

“They leave, and about eight or nine minutes later, a late model, white Altima pulls up, and some young kids are in it,” said Hodge

Supects vehicle. Courtesy: Memphis Police Department Courtesy: Jon Hodge

Monday, MPD released a picture of the suspect’s white car.

“The unfortunate part is, I knew exactly what happened there because this vehicle had been broken into just three months prior at another restaurant getting some to-go food off of Sanderlin,” Hodge said. “I thought with the police presence, getting some to-go food would be a pretty normal task.”

Hodge said his Lamborghini, valued at around $250,000, has been spotted all over town, and he’s gotten several tips that a 17-year-old is now driving the car.

“He’s already got a warrant out for something else,” Hodge said. “They are not going to get locked up. There is no reason for the police even to pursue it because they are just going to be let right back on the street.”

Hodge said his company rehabs thousands of apartments in the Memphis area and employs up to 100 people six days a week. He said he loves what he does, but he and his workers are constantly on edge, and he’s ready to leave.

“I shouldn’t have to go to lunch, and my deciding factor is where am I least likely to get broken into,” he said. “I just can’t put my family through this. You know, I can’t continue to do this and take the hits because there are no repercussions for it, and it’s the Wild West over here.”

WREG photo

Hodge said at this point, he just wants his car back.

“The interesting thing is that nobody wants to claim the reward money. They are too nervous about retaliation, but they are like, man, I just want to help you out. There are a lot of good people still here amongst the noise of the criminals.”

If you have seen the Lamborghini or have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.