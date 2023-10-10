LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — The family of a 25-year-old man found dead in Lauderdale County over the weekend wants answers to what happened and why.

Julie Northcott is feeling the emotions of a mother who’s lost her son in a very tragic and suspicious way.

“I know it’s real, like I know he’s really gone, but it’s like, it’s not real yet. I don’t know if I’m still in shock,” she said.

Her son, Collin Northcott, was found dead Saturday near a pond behind a home on Durhamville Road in Lauderdale County. Family members were officially notified Sunday by investigators.

“They suspected foul play, and I asked, ‘Could I see him?’ and they told me I couldn’t because he was evidence, and so I haven’t even been able to see him yet,” his mother said.

Northcott turned 25 on Friday, October 6, the last time he and his mother would communicate.

“He messaged me and told me ‘Thank you’ and that he loved me, and I told him I loved him and that was it,” Julie said.

Julie said her son loved anything and everything outdoors.

While the Lauderdale County sheriff declined to say exactly where on Durhamville Road Northcott was found, Pam Littles, a woman who rents the house he was visiting, said she has known the young man for many years, and the pond where he was found is behind the home she lives in.

“I’m distraught. I really don’t know the extent of it. I don’t know what happened. It hurts because it was in my backyard, you know, it could have been one of mine,” Littles said.

She said there were a number of people at the property Friday and Saturday and hopes investigators find out what happened.

“He didn’t even get to start living his life yet, and it was taken in short notice,” Littles said.

The exact cause of death is unknown, pending the medical examiners report.

The Lauderdale County sheriff said the investigation is active and on going and that every angle is being pursued. They are asking anyone with information to contact his office.

In the meantime, family and friends of Collin Northcott were scheduled to gather this evening at his parent’s house for a vigil in his memory.