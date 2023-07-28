Lt. Jeffrey Norman was killed in this Souuth Memphis fire.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department has announced that the reward money for information on the death of firefighter Lt. Jeffrey Norman has been increased.

The fire department, along with the City of Memphis, is offering an additional $10,000 for information regarding the July 18 arson fire on Rile Street near West Norwood Avenue.

Norman died while responding to the fire. Three other firefighters were injured in the blaze. The fire department later determined that the fire was intentionally set in a dumpster near the home’s carport.

The increase brings the reward total to $24,000.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.