MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 22-year-old was arrested after being accused of stealing a gun out of a parked police car in the Medical District on Monday.

David Murrelle is charged with burglary of a vehicle, tampering with/fabricating evidence, and theft of property.

David Murrelle

According to Memphis Police, after officers arrived at 951 Court Avenue, they parked their squad car and placed their handguns inside the locked truck.

A security guard on the property was given video footage of an unknown man getting in the parked squad car, opening up the trunk, and taking a handgun out, reports state.

Police say that is when they were notified and checked the trunk of the squad car. One handgun was missing.

Shortly afterward, the security guard found the suspect at Poplar Avenue and Dunlap Street. The police were called to the scene.

The suspect was identified as David Murrelle; he had on the same clothing as the suspect in the video. He also had the stolen handgun from the MPD squad car with him, police say.

The officer said he was able to get his handgun back from the scene after he saw Murrelle toss it behind a tree.

Murrelle was reportedly “aggressive and combative” with the officers after being taken into custody and to the police department.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.