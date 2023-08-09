MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been sentenced to eleven years in federal prison following multiple assaults and robberies of United States postal employees within the Hickory Hill area.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, on October 4, 2021, 21-year-old Jonathan Holmes parked his car in front of a US postal vehicle and pointed his gun and the postal employee delivering mail near Kings Grant Cove. The worker then left the scene in his postal car.

Approximately fifteen minutes later, Holmes approached another mail carrier and pointed his gun at the worker near Silver Chalice Drive. Holmes took several packages from the postal truck before leaving the scene.

Shortly afterward, Holmes robbed a third mail carrier near Hallshire Cove and then left with multiple packages.

On April 6, 2023, Holmes pled guilty to one count of aggravated assault of a federal employee, one count of brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, and two counts of robbery of a postal employee.

On April 8, 2023, Holmes was sentenced to 132 months in federal prison with an additional three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

“This sentence should stand as a message to anyone who would threaten or attempt to threaten government institutions, innocent citizens, and community safety,” said US Attorney Ritz. “We will do all we can to see that acts of violence and greed are met with the full measure of consequences.”