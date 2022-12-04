MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Alexius Deberry was charged with six counts of aggravated assault for shooting at six underaged people.

On December 3, at around 10:30 a.m., two Memphis officers were flagged down by six juveniles in the 300 block of McLemore.

One victim told police that she went to Deberry’s home to confront her about a past firearm transaction.

According to reports, Deberry then used a black handgun to fire three shots at all of the juveniles.

Officers went to the scene and discovered a stolen handgun inside of a purse.

Deberry later admitted to police that she shot at the victims with the stolen firearm.