MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 21-year-old is being charged with aggravated assault after an interstate shooting last Wednesday.

On August 9 around 8:15 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting call where the victim stated he was driving East on I-40 near Covington Pike when a dark-colored SUV hit the retaining wall.

Police say the suspect with “ear-length dreads” got out of the car, walked toward the traffic lanes, and started shooting in the victim’s direction.

LaCameron Jenkins (Photo courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

The victim’s front passenger side tire and trunk area of his car were shot, but there were no reported injuries.

According to reports, while officers were taking the assault report of the victim, separate officers were taking the report of the crash where a black Hyundai Sante Fe SUV hit a retaining wall.

The passenger of the Hyundai was identified as LaCameron Jenkins and he had ear-length dreads, police say. Shell casings were also found on the side of the interstate where the Hyundai stopped after the crash.

On August 14, investigators say that Jenkins was arrested and taken to the Violent Crime Unit for further investigation when he admitted to shooting on the interstate.

He is charged with Aggravated Assault and is set to appear in court again on Wednesday morning.