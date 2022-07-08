MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis-based dog rescue organization is offering $20,000 for information on the suspects responsible for setting a dog on fire.

Riona was doused in gasoline and set on fire in the Nutbush neighborhood in Memphis in June. Tails of Hope Dog Rescue, a Memphis-based organization, rescued her and have posted updates on her condition since then.

Tails of Hope Dog Rescue is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for setting Riona on fire. Earlier this week, the reward rose to $16,000 after a $10,000 pledge.

Friday, Tails of Hope Dog Rescue announced the reward is up to $20,000 thanks to another donation.

“People know. People are afraid to step forward,” the group wrote in a Facebook post. “People need to do the right thing and help prevent this from happening again. It must stop.”

Tails of Hope Dog Rescue is also currently selling t-shirts to help raise money for Riona’s medical expenses.

Riona is currently being treated at Bluff City Veterinary Specialists. The group says Riona will start getting skin grafts next week and has managed to avoid infections.

Anyone with information can email tailsofhopedr@yahoo.com or contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.