MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members of a woman who worked at the University of Tennessee Sciences Center are offering an additional reward with CrimeStoppers for information leading to the arrest of her killer.

27-year-old Mallory Morgan was shot and killed shortly after midnight on May 12, 2022. She was in the parking lot of the Tuscany Midtown Place apartments at Poplar and Williamson.

The total reward in the case is up to $20,000, including $18,000 put up by the victim’s family.

Police initially responded to an accident report, but when they found Morgan’s black Volkswagen crashed into another car, they noticed something was off. Police found the driver’s side window shattered and Morgan was dead inside the car.

Police said a witness told them that they heard two or three shots.

This is still an active investigation. If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.