MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Tom Lee Park is full of people once again for the 2023 Beale Street Music Festival.

Three stages of music for the next three days of the festival start tonight.

People in the crowd are saying it’s the best festival ever. “We’re loving the new park, it’s beautiful, it’s gorgeous but the best part is watching the sunset on the Mississippi,” a person in the crowd said. “And just being with the people.”

While nearly four dozen musical acts will be performed on three different stages throughout the weekend, attendees can also enjoy food and drinks.

“It’s great to be a part of the tradition, not only to see everyone see it, to eat it, to taste it, and to serve it,” Clarissa Johnson with Pronto Pups said.

People from all different parts of the country and even parts of the world come to the festival. “It’s the memories that make our lives right,” an attendee said. “So you want to see a special show because you carry that with you forever.”

Another attendee said, “Memphians are very proud, and we’ve got to be proud of our city and these are the events that make it really special.”

The festival continues tomorrow with the first act starting at 2:00 p.m.

“Once you experience it, you have to do it again and again,” another attendee said. “It’s something you look forward to.”