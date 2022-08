MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A job fair happening today in Southaven today.

The Mid-South Area Job Fair is from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Brown Missionary Baptist Church on Stateline Road East.

There will be over 40 companies looking to fill all types of skill set jobs, from truck driving and warehouse crew members to nurses and teachers.

Recruiters will be offering on-site interviews.

