MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is desperate for answers after their 20-year-old loved one was shot and killed on Memorial Day, Memphis Police say.

According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting at Roper and Cypress a little before 11:30 p.m. They found a 20-year-old male victim.

The victim, later identified as Ronardo Woodall II, was taken to Regional One Health, where he died from his injuries.

His sister, Cedeshia Clark, said she is tired of the crime. “I just lost my god sister. I had to bury her Saturday. Now, I got to bury my brother,” she asked.

Clark says she is feeling indescribable grief. “My brother was a good person. He had a good heart. He ain’t do nothing to nobody. I bathed him. I clothed him. I fed him. I did everything for him. Before I had kids, he was my kid.”

Woodall’s family and friends say that he was left here to die, and what makes matters even worse is that they don’t even know why. His death is now added to the growing list of people in the city of Memphis who have been tragically killed this year.

As of Monday morning, MPD says there had been 154 homicides. 123 of those were murders.

“Whoever took his life, y’all just need to come and speak up for real. Because this doesn’t make any sense,” said Clark.

Police say they have no suspect information. Anyone with info is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274.