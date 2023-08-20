MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse after his 2-year-old son was found with a gunshot wound.

Memphis Police responded to an accidental injury in Fox Meadows at 2:38 a.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived at 2845 Meadowlake Drive and observed the victim sitting on the floor in his father’s lap.

Police say the victim had a gunshot wound to his right thumb on his right hand just about the thumbnail.

Officers say they spoke with suspect Kedarious Hawkins who advised that both of his kids were in the living room eating an apple. He was in the kitchen cleaning when he heard a gunshot in the living room.

Hawkins told police that he saw his 4-year-old son in the living room eating an apple and looking at his younger brother whom was bleeding from his right thumb.

According to police, Hawkins stated that he kept the handgun that was located in a holster tucked between a couch cushion in the living room.

Reports say officers searched the apartment and found a black handgun in a black duffle bag in the bedroom of the apartment.

The handgun was a black Heckler & Koch VP9mm with a 15 round magazine. The shell casing was still in the pistol, police say.

Police say officers applied first aid to the victim to stop the bleeding. Memphis Fire Department made the scene and transported the victim in non-critical condition to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Officers also discovered that the handgun was stolen, according to MPD.

Hawkins was taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse and theft of property $1,000-$2,500.

He is set to appear in court Monday at 9 a.m.